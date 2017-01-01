Home
Around Town
The Irish government has commissioned a report on the various obstacles facing Irish people living in the U.S. who wish to return to live in Ireland. Those attempting a return to the motherland have reported regulation-based difficulties in regards to... Read more
Around Town
The IIIC is excited to announce the details of our 2017 Solas Awards Gala. As the IIIC's signature annual fundraising event, the Gala honors the many ways immigrants contribute to our society, while supporting the immediate needs of those coming to our... Read more
Around Town
Highlighting this month’s slate of Irish/Celtic events in Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts is the annual South Shore Irish Festival, which takes place at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield on Sept. 9 and 10. Headliners for this year include... Read more
Arts and entertainment
Yes, they’re called “Makem and Clancy,” but they’re not that Makem and Clancy. Not exactly, anyway. Rory Makem and Donal Clancy – the sons of, respectively, Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy – are justifiably proud of their families’ storied place in Irish... Read more
Around Town
Grace Cotter Regan will be the next president of Boston College High School, the school’s board of trustees announced on Aug. 24. The new head of the 154-year-old Jesuit institution has most recently served as head of school at St. Mary’s in Lynn and was... Read more
Traveling People
Ireland is a virtual goldmine for history buffs. There are museums aplenty, multiple monuments, lovely historic homes, and hotels that welcome guests. MANOR HOUSE HOTELS This spring, a friend and I headed north and spent two nights at Beech Hill Country... Read more
Around Town
Michael and Patrick Murray are cut from the same cloth: The brothers live in Neponset, they play hockey, they are Harvard men, and they both joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) on the campus in Cambridge. With full-tuition ROTC scholarships... Read more
Arts and entertainment
Usher’s Island, “Usher’s Island” • Sports analogies can be pernicious yet so tantalizing. So when you hear of a band with an “all-star line-up,” it’s tempting sometimes to think of a team loaded with Most Valuable Player candidates, seemingly destined... Read more
Publisher's Notes
A group of current and former South Boston folks who grew up in Old Harbor Village are planning a reunion at Florian Hall in Dorchester on Sun., Sept. 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will gather that afternoon, even as plans advance for a massive ... Read more
Here and There
Armagh Family World’s Oldest, Says Guinness – A family of siblings from the Armagh/Tyrone border in the North has been named the world’s oldest by Guinness World Records. The Donnellys from Collegelands on the border of Armagh and Tyrone have a combined... Read more
Around Town
The family of eight-year-old Martin Richard, the youngest Boston Marathon bombing victim, offered heartfelt remarks alongside Mayor Martin Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker at a groundbreaking ceremony for Martin’s Park on the South Boston waterfront last... Read more
Arts and entertainment
A family story can be a precious heirloom, passed among relatives and across generations. But sometimes, the story is so inspiring, so compelling, it has to be shared with the wider world. Such is the case for Brighton resident Louise Bichan, a fiddler... Read more
Arts and entertainment
Ten men, in four boats, coursing through The Grand Canyon. This is “Men On Boats,” the fearless, comic adventures of an actual 1869 expedition by ten volunteer explorers who set out to chart The Colorado River. SpeakEasy Stage Company is presenting the... Read more
Boston Irish Commentary
As the poet Robert Frost famously penned, “Something there is that does not love a wall.” And, as experience teaches, walls can be made of stone, wire and, often, attitudes. I was recently invited to join a “Trek” involving a dozen graduating students... Read more
Boston Irish Commentary
Organizers of Saturday’s overblown “free speech rally” on Boston Common got far more than they bargained for when they showed up to find tens of thousands of fired-up but mostly peaceful Bostonians and visitors intent on making a statement of their own.... Read more
Boston Irish Commentary
My brother and I have a friendly dispute on the existence of an afterlife. He poetically defines the soul as “a power borrowed from the wheel of fire that animates the cosmos.” He compares it to an “ember of that cosmic fire” that one rides until death “... Read more
Boston Irish Commentary
The vote of the British people to leave the European Union, commonly referred to as Brexit, has caused resentment, anger, and regret in many quarters. Its implementation will be very complicated. The two sides, European Union countries and the United... Read more
Breaking News
DERRY, No. Ireland – An American businessman who helped replace guns with jobs in Derry during the Troubles received an honorary degree from Ulster University last month. Boston native Stephen Coyle, a director of the Boston Redevelopment Authority under... Read more
Around Town
In a ruling rife with consequences for immigrants being pursued across Massachusetts by federal agents, the Supreme Judicial Court said last month that state law does not permit officials to detain immigrants solely at the request of federal immigration... Read more